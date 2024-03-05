CM lauds the role of journalists in highlighting problems faced by public

March 05, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday underscored the role of journalists in highlighting the problems of ordinary people and said the journalistic community played the role of opposition parties in society.

While political leaders strive for more power, journalists seek more freedom in their work, he said. The Chief Minister was speaking at the presentation of eminent journalist award-2024 instituted by the Potturi Venkateswara Rao Memorial Trust here. He said the government was firm on taking the advice of experts to ensure a people-centric governance.

Mr. Revanth reiterated his concern that the prominence of Telugu-origin people in different sectors in the national level was on the decline. Terming it a harmful development, he stressing the need for enhanced role of Telugu-speaking people in the national level. As such, the State government has decided to take encourage those capable of influencing developments at the national level.