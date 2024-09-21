ADVERTISEMENT

CM lauded for schemes on Gulf employees

Published - September 21, 2024 03:41 am IST - Hyderabad

TPCC NRI Cell members thanked Mr. Revanth Reddy, the Cabinet, MLAs, MLCs and public representatives for their cooperation

The Hindu Bureau

Gulf migrants’ representatives thank Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Government Whip Adi Srinivas were also present.

People working in the Gulf and representatives of Gulf migrants met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday and thanked him and the Congress government for new initiatives for the welfare of Gulf employees.

The government recently decided to provide ₹5 lakh ex gratia to the kin of deceased Gulf migrants. A meeting of MLAs and MLCs decided that the government will study the Kerala model that gives special insurance to Gulf migrants.

TPCC NRI Cell members thanked Mr. Revanth Reddy, the Cabinet, MLAs, MLCs and public representatives for their cooperation.

TPCC NRI Cell Chairman B.M. Vinod Kumar, UK convener Gampa Venugopal, Gulf convener Singireddy Naresh Reddy, Congress NRI cell leaders Sheikh Chand Pasha, Chennamaneni Srinivasa Rao, Pattireddy Rajeshwar Reddy, Thota Dharmender, Kalyani Choppala, Swadesh Parikipandla, Manda Bhim Reddy, M.A. Zaman, Bojja Amarender Reddy, and Kommu Geetha lauded the CM for fulfilling his election promise.

