GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM lauded for schemes on Gulf employees

TPCC NRI Cell members thanked Mr. Revanth Reddy, the Cabinet, MLAs, MLCs and public representatives for their cooperation

Published - September 21, 2024 03:41 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Gulf migrants’ representatives thank Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Government Whip Adi Srinivas were also present.

Gulf migrants’ representatives thank Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Government Whip Adi Srinivas were also present.

People working in the Gulf and representatives of Gulf migrants met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday and thanked him and the Congress government for new initiatives for the welfare of Gulf employees.

The government recently decided to provide ₹5 lakh ex gratia to the kin of deceased Gulf migrants. A meeting of MLAs and MLCs decided that the government will study the Kerala model that gives special insurance to Gulf migrants.

TPCC NRI Cell members thanked Mr. Revanth Reddy, the Cabinet, MLAs, MLCs and public representatives for their cooperation.

TPCC NRI Cell Chairman B.M. Vinod Kumar, UK convener Gampa Venugopal, Gulf convener Singireddy Naresh Reddy, Congress NRI cell leaders Sheikh Chand Pasha, Chennamaneni Srinivasa Rao, Pattireddy Rajeshwar Reddy, Thota Dharmender, Kalyani Choppala, Swadesh Parikipandla, Manda Bhim Reddy, M.A. Zaman, Bojja Amarender Reddy, and Kommu Geetha lauded the CM for fulfilling his election promise.

Published - September 21, 2024 03:41 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.