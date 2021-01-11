CM killing education system deliberately: Congress

HYDERABAD

11 January 2021 20:37 IST

Dasoju Sravan flays KCR for not appointing V-Cs to universities

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is destroying the education system in the State deliberately by not appointing regular vice-chancellors to many universities, national spokesperson of AICC Dasoju Sravan has alleged.

Speaking at a round-table conference on “Delay in Appointment of Vice-Chancellors and Other Appointments” organised by OU Teaching Association (OUTA) in Osmania University on Monday, he sought to know why the government was not filling thousands of faculty and non-teaching posts, which were vacant in government colleges and universities.

This, Mr. Sravan said, was being done with an evil intention to destroy the State-run education institutions while promoting private colleges and universities. He requested Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan to intervene in the matter and ask the Chief Minister to act immediately.

“It is very unfortunate that universities have been functioning without regular V-Cs ever since the formation of Telangana. Historically universities have played a pivotal role in questioning the ruling class and their anti-people policies. Fearing such prospects, Mr. Rao is deliberately killing the education system in general and higher education in particular,” Mr. Sravan observed.

Because of the lopsided approach of the Chief Minister, the universities were losing recognition, grants-in-aid from the UGC, lacking research, missing direction thereby making them standstill in operations, the Congress leader pointed out. In spite of his 2014 election promises to offer free KG to PG, over 5,000 schools were closed.

He explained that there were 848 vacancies in OU, 295 in Kakatiya University, 232 in JNTU, 75 in Telangana University, 130 in Palamuru University, 58 in Open University, 24 in Architecture and Fine Arts University, 97 in Telugu University, 115 in Mahatma Gandhi University and 100 in Shatavahana University. Besides, 2,800 posts in government degree college, 1,500 in aided degree colleges and 5,154 in junior colleges were also vacant.