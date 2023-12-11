CM keen on reviving training for govt. employees

December 11, 2023 03:20 am | Updated 03:20 am IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy emphasised on training the government officials as he feels the entire system has collapsed over the years with the power concentrated with the Chief Minister and a couple of Ministers during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

Mr. Revanth Reddy, who visited the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD) of Telangana on Sunday, had an interaction with the officials and enquired about the training being imparted to the employees and the institute’s functioning and operations.

Officials said that the Chief Minister was keen on streamlining the systems and also reviving the ‘collapsed’ systems. He wanted to know how many training programmes were being held for the State government employees connected with the implementation of various government schemes and the feedback mechanism.

MCRHRD Director General Shashank Goel gave a detailed presentation on the Institute’s operations and services. The Chief Minister expressed the view that the excellent facilities at the Centre should be used to impart world-class training to the employees to enhance their skills. Mr. Reddy, accompanied by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D. Anasuya (Seethakka) was taken around the premises on a solar battery operated vehicle. He saw different blocks on the premises.

Sources close to the Chief Minister said that Mr. Reddy may use the MCRHRD facility for some urgent meetings on holidays as it was near his residence. “This may not be his full-fledged camp office but used on holidays for any review meeting with senior officials. The Pragati Bhavan, which has been renamed Mahatma Phule Praja Bhavan, will be open to people and it may restrict the Chief Minister’s movement due to various reasons. As of now, the Chief Minister will continue to operate from his residence in Jubilee Hills,” he said.