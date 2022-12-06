CM KCR to address public meeting after laying stone for Airport Metro

December 06, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to address a public meeting at the Rajendranagar police grounds after laying the foundation stone for the ₹6250 crore 30 km Hyderabad Airport Metro project at the Mindspace junction on December 9.

This was stated by Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Minister T. Srinivas Yadav after he reviewed the protocol and security arrangements being made at both the sites along with Deputy Chief Minister Mehmood Ali, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor M. Srilatha, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy and others on Tuesday.

“We will be according a grand welcome to the Chief Minister. The Airport Metro is a matter of pride for us and it is going to be a prestigious project. It will be connecting the IT corridor and also allow passengers the convenience to go to the airport quickly,” he remarked in a conversation with the mediapersons.

The Minister said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao has been pushing for several infrastructure projects for the twin cities like flyovers, underpasses, link roads and others to improve the living standards of the citizens and ensure hassle free travel.

“The 69.2 km Hyderabad Metro Rail phase one running across the three traffic corridors has been running successfully having carried 30 crore people in last five years and soon, the Airport Metro too will made operational to meet people’s aspirations,” Mr. Srinivas Yadav said.