KCR offers prayers at Kaleshwaram Temple

Chief Minister (CM) K. Chandrasekhar Rao has performed special pujas to the presiding deities of Sri Kaleshwara Muktheeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Kaleshwaram of Mahadevpur mandal on Thursday.

Temple authorities accorded a traditional welcome to the CM with poornakumbham amid chanting of vedic hymns. After that Mr. Rao performed abhishekham to the deities at the shrine. Priests presented him with prasadam and blessings.

Thanksgiving

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the shores of river Godavari at the shrine and performed special pujas to the river goddess. He offered a saree and other puja material to the river and also coins. Later, he visited the Laxmi Barrage (Medigadda) to inspect the water and lifting of water through Kannepalli Pump House. Ministers Etala Rajender, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar, Peddapalli ZP chairman P Madhukar, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and others were also present.

It may be recalled that the CM had arrived in Karimnagar town on Wednesday night and camped at his residence in Theegalaguttapalli. Minister Gangula Kamalakar and newly elected Mayor Y. Sunil Rao had introduced all the newly elected corporators to the CM.