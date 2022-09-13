CM KCR has insulted and brought disrepute to Legislative Assembly: Kishan Reddy

CM has been taking all steps to crush voice of the Opposition, says Union Minister

CM has been taking all steps to crush voice of the Opposition, says Union Minister

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeast Development G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday urged Speaker of TS Legislative Assembly to issue notices and send Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao away from the House for his repeated use of “unparliamentary language and abusive words” against political opponents.

“There can be no bigger fascist than KCR and the manner in which former minister Eatala Rajender is being prevented from attending the Assembly is a good example of his arrogance and high handedness. He has also brought disrepute to the House with his utterances,” he retorted, at a press conference held at the party office.

Mr. Kishan Reddy observed it was better for the Chief Minister himself to keep away from the Assembly rather than prevent a duly elected member from attending at any cost. “How can KCR talk of democracy and values after doing everything to humiliate Mr. Rajender to scuttle his political future, business interests and assets? Is this not insulting the House, misuse of official position and signs of dicatatorship?” he demanded to know.

Taking offence to KCR calling Prime Minister Modi names, the Secunderabad MP said the Chief Minister himself has been crushing democratic voices and not allowing protest meetings forcing the parties to seek High Court permission. “Has there been any proper discussion during the TRS rule in the last eight years? The Assembly is supposed to reflect the heartbeat of the people but KCR has thrown the democratic ethos to the winds,” charged the Union Minister.

Questioning the ‘Telangana Model of Development’, Mr. Reddy wondered if it meant “not visiting the Secretariat, not meeting people or their representatives, being oblivious to people’s problems, allowing free flow of liquor, throwing a “rich’ State into debt taking indiscriminate loans, neglecting the education sector,” among others.

KCR is feeling “insecure” and “threatened” and hence has been repeatedly taking the names of CBI and ED. “Can he give a single example of the agencies misuse here? What is the message he is trying to convey?” he questioned and accused the Chief Minister of “insulting” Mr. Modi as well as Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan by not following “protocol”.

The senior BJP leader forecast that TRS will lose heavily in the next election as “history has shown that political leaders like KCR behaving like tyrants will be shown their place by the people,” he said. The Union Minister reiterated that the Centre had never insisted on meters for agriculture pumpsets nor was it against free power to farmers.