CM KCR harassing sarpanches: BJP

January 30, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana State unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of harassing sarpanches by denying them funds sanctioned by the Centre on Monday. It was unfortunate that a sarpanch and her husband had attempted suicide at Nizamabad Collectorate for not getting their bills cleared for a long time, he said.

Talking to the media after calling on party leader Bhanuprakash undergoing treatment in a private hospital after being injured in an alleged police assault, Mr Sanjay accused KCR and his party leaders of indulging in cheap politics and trying to divert the attention of the people from the debate on the BRS misrule.

The government had not learnt any lesson even after receiving a setback in the High Court in its attempt to blame the Governor, he claimed and called for an ‘open’ debate on non-fulfilment of his promises like filling up of 1.91 lakh government jobs, completion of double bedroom houses, crop loan waiver, etc,.

Mr. Sanjay also charged the government with blaming the Centre without even bothering to send a detailed project report for the proposed steel plant at Bayyaram as was made clear recently. “KCR should tender an unconditional apology to the people for lying on the steel plant all these days,” he said.

He accused the police “attacking” party workers protesting against the goof ups in the question paper for inspectors recruitment seeking justice to the aspirants. “Instead of rectifying the mistakes, the government is instigating the police to attack those who question the mistakes,” alleged the BJP leader.