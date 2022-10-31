CM KCR had fabricated video-audio in TRS MLAs poaching episode: BJP

In fact KCR has effected 16 defections from Congress, TDP and other parties, says Tarun Chugh

In fact KCR has effected 16 defections from Congress, TDP and other parties, says Tarun Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s allegation that the BJP had tried to buy TRS MLAs is ‘false’ and accused the latter of having ‘undoubtedly fabricated video and audio content to confuse the people without realising that the politically awakened people of Telangana would not believe such false narratives’.

In fact, he (KCR) has encouraged defections, effecting over 16 defections of MLAs from Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) etc., and some of them were made ministers, he said in a statement. With defeat staring at him, KCR had unveiled a drama of buying MLAs, himself writing the script and screenplay for the drama which fell flat. The story itself has many holes and the MLAs are not being allowed to move freely which showed KCR is ‘hiding something’ from the people.

The senior BJP leader claimed that KCR has lost confidence of the people of Telangana and his speech at Chandur in Munugode Assembly bypoll campaign reflected his sense of frustration. Charging KCR of stooping ‘too low’ to confuse the people just for a byelection and then he was talking of democratic values after attempting to misuse official machinery and political power, he said.

The Chief Minister’s speech at Chandur was ‘grossly misleading and malicious’ indicating he was completely ‘rattled’ with the massive support that the BJP was getting. His desperate appeals to the people yesterday showed his fear of losing the election. He appealed to the voters to expose the ‘theatrics’ of KCR, defeat the TRS and elect BJP candidate K. Rajgopal Reddy to save Telangana from the ‘corrupt dynastic’ rule.