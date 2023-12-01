CM KCR convenes cabinet meeting on Dec 4, a day after counting

December 01, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has convened a meeting of the Council of Ministers on December 4, a day after the results of the Telangana Assembly elections are announced.

A two-line message from the Chief Minister’s office on Friday said: “The State cabinet will meet at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Telangana secratariat on 4th December at 2 pm under the chairmanship of Hon’ble CM KCR.”

Elections to the State Assembly were held on Thursday (November 30) with the Exit polls predicting that Congress will win the polls. Votes polled in the elections will be counted on December 3, 2023.

While the agenda of the meeting has not been announced, sources said not much should be read about the Cabinet meeting chaired by KCR.

As per the procedure, immediately after the election results are announced officially, the Election Commission of India will issue a notification. The Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana will issue gazette notification for the constitution of the new Legislative Assembly. The notification includes the list of winning candidates.

The term of the present House is till January 16, 2024. Elections to the Assembly in 2018 were held on December 7.

Sources said once the notification is issued after results of all assembly constituencies are declared by the returning officers, the incumbent Chief Minister and the Council of Minister have to tender resignation whether the party they represent wins or loses the elections. “The incumbent CM and his Cabinet will continue as caretaker Government till the new Government assumes charge,” sources said.

In the event of the Chief Minister and his cabinet pass a resolution in the Cabinet meeting to resign, the Governor has to mandatorily request the incumbent CM to continue till the new Government is formed.

