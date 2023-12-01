HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM KCR convenes cabinet meeting on Dec 4, a day after counting

Votes polled in the Telangana Assembly Elections-2023 will be counted on December 3

December 01, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ravi Reddy
Ravi Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao | Photo Credit: File | NAGARA GOPAL

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has convened a meeting of the Council of Ministers on December 4, a day after the results of the Telangana Assembly elections are announced.

A two-line message from the Chief Minister’s office on Friday said: “The State cabinet will meet at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Telangana secratariat on 4th December at 2 pm under the chairmanship of Hon’ble CM KCR.”

Elections to the State Assembly were held on Thursday (November 30) with the Exit polls predicting that Congress will win the polls. Votes polled in the elections will be counted on December 3, 2023.

While the agenda of the meeting has not been announced, sources said not much should be read about the Cabinet meeting chaired by KCR.

As per the procedure, immediately after the election results are announced officially, the Election Commission of India will issue a notification. The Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana will issue gazette notification for the constitution of the new Legislative Assembly. The notification includes the list of winning candidates.

The term of the present House is till January 16, 2024. Elections to the Assembly in 2018 were held on December 7.

Sources said once the notification is issued after results of all assembly constituencies are declared by the returning officers, the incumbent Chief Minister and the Council of Minister have to tender resignation whether the party they represent wins or loses the elections. “The incumbent CM and his Cabinet will continue as caretaker Government till the new Government assumes charge,” sources said.

In the event of the Chief Minister and his cabinet pass a resolution in the Cabinet meeting to resign, the Governor has to mandatorily request the incumbent CM to continue till the new Government is formed.

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.