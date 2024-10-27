ADVERTISEMENT

CM is haunted by ‘KTR phobia’: BRS

Published - October 27, 2024 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS MLAs accuse BJP leaders of being hand-in-glove with Revanth Reddy in mudslinging on KTR

The Hindu Bureau

BRS MLAs K.P. Vivekanand and M. Sanjay speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Sunday.

HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is being haunted by the ‘KTR phobia’ and is suffering the ‘KTR syndrome’, and that is why he is trying to implicate BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in one case or the other, BRS leaders pointed out.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, BRS MLAs K.P. Vivekanand and K. Sanjay and party leaders G. Srinivas Yadav and Y. Satish Reddy said that KTR’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala had thrown a party for his friends, where neither KTR nor his wife were present, but the episode was being painted as if KTR’s family was present.

They alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy was unable to digest the increasing popularity of KTR along with his ‘diminishing popularity’ and that was the reason why he was acting with vengeance against KTR.

The BRS leaders stated that the police had harassed the family of Raj Pakala by conducting searches at his residence without any warrant. Even the Excise police went there and conducted searches and the inquest report mentioned that only foreign liquor was found there.

Turning to BJP leaders, the BRS leaders alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy’s “friend in clandestine acts” Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP MP M. Raghunandan Rao were reacting in advance.

Meanwhile, former minister and BRS MLA G. Jagadish Reddy condemned the act of conducting searches in KTR’s residence and his Janwada farmhouse. He sought to know whether the police had the guts to search the residences of CM’s brothers, who too were facing a number of allegations.

