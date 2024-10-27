CM is haunted by ‘KTR phobia’: BRS

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is being haunted by the ‘KTR phobia’ and is suffering the ‘KTR syndrome’, and that is why he is trying to implicate BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in one case or the other, BRS leaders pointed out.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, BRS MLAs K.P. Vivekanand and K. Sanjay and party leaders G. Srinivas Yadav and Y. Satish Reddy said that KTR’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala had thrown a party for his friends, where neither KTR nor his wife were present, but the episode was being painted as if KTR’s family was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

They alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy was unable to digest the increasing popularity of KTR along with his ‘diminishing popularity’ and that was the reason why he was acting with vengeance against KTR.

The BRS leaders stated that the police had harassed the family of Raj Pakala by conducting searches at his residence without any warrant. Even the Excise police went there and conducted searches and the inquest report mentioned that only foreign liquor was found there.

Turning to BJP leaders, the BRS leaders alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy’s “friend in clandestine acts” Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP MP M. Raghunandan Rao were reacting in advance.

Meanwhile, former minister and BRS MLA G. Jagadish Reddy condemned the act of conducting searches in KTR’s residence and his Janwada farmhouse. He sought to know whether the police had the guts to search the residences of CM’s brothers, who too were facing a number of allegations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.