CM invites author and speaker Ram Charan to Telangana

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met renowned business consultant, author and speaker Ram Charan during a business conference in the Bay Area of California and invited him to Telangana to harness his influence to create greater buzz about Hyderabad and the State.

Mr. Ram, who had spent over 40 years working with several top companies, CEOs and boards, shaping global business ideas and trends, was highly enthused with plans for Telangana, the Chief Minister said in a statement.

“As a key influencer in America, and practical experience with the world’s top corporations such as Toyota, Bank of America, Key Bank, Novartis, Yildiz Holdings, UST Global, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Matrix, Mr. Ram, known for cutting through the complexity of running a business in a fast-changing environment to uncover core business problems, gave us several interesting ideas to ponder and implement,” he added.