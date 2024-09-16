CM installed Rajiv Gandhi statue at Secretariat to please Sonia Gandhi: BRS

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that it is only to appease AICC leader Sonia Gandhi that the Congress government in the State has installed the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who has no connection with the Statehood of Telangana, in front of the Secretariat building.

Stating that the previous BRS government had planned to install a ‘Telangana Thalli’ statue at the site as part of a plaza comprising a police station, food courts and a bus stop, BRS leaders V. Prashanth Reddy, Soma Bharath Kumar and others said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had got the Rajiv Gandhi statue installed there to please the Delhi bosses of the Congress and to mortgage the self respect of Telangana people in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The designs of the plaza planned there along with the Telangana Thalli statue were prepared in June 2023 but the Assembly elections had prevented the then government from taking up the work. Further, they alleged that the State government was resorting to such tactics to divert the dissatisfaction among people about the implementation of pre-poll promises.

It was with a view to keep the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs afresh always that the previous government had got the ‘Amara Jyothi’ structure/memorial constructed in a size that was larger than the Chicago Bean structure, but the Congress government was not opening it for public as part of a conspiracy to discontinue all the good work done by the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government. However, Mr. Revanth Reddy was making use of the Command Control Centre and Secretariat buildings.

Similarly, the Congress government was also not allowing people to the 125 feet tall B.R. Ambedkar statue, the BRS leaders said.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Will move RG statue’

Meanwhile, the BRS has given a call to cleanse the Telangana Thalli statues across the State on Tuesday to protest the installation of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in front of the Secretariat building against the plans to install a Telangana Thalli statue there.

In a statement, working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao has strongly objected to the installation of Rajiv Gandhi statue at the site earmarked for Telangana Thalli statue. He reiterated that the Rajiv Gandhi statue would be shifted to Gandhi Bhavan, once the BRS was voted back to power.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.