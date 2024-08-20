GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM inspects site for Telangana Talli statue on Secretariat premises

Updated - August 20, 2024 06:03 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 05:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth inspecting the site for Telangana Talli’s statue at the Secretariat premises in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth inspecting the site for Telangana Talli’s statue at the Secretariat premises in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Amidst the controversy surrounding the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi opposite the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inspected the site at the Secretariat on Tuesday ( August 20, 2024), to assess the site for installation of the Telangana Talli’s statue. 

He conducted the inspection a few hours after announcing that the Telangana Talli statue would be installed at the Secretariat on December 9. Mr. Reddy reviewed the proposed site and discussed design plans with officials. He emphasized the importance of the statue in reflecting Telangana’s cultural identity and instructed the officials to finalize comprehensive plans for its installation. 

The Controversy

The controversy emerged on Monday (August 19, 2024) when the main Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) criticized the decision to place Rajiv Gandhi’s statue at the site designated for the Telangana Talli statue. BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao stated that the statue of Rajiv Gandhi would be relocated if the BRS returned to power, and that infrastructure projects and schemes named after Rajiv Gandhi would be renamed after prominent figures from Telangana. Intellectuals from Telangana also wrote to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, objecting to the Congress’s decision. 

Mr. Reddy, after paying tribute to the former Prime Minister on his birth anniversary on Tuesday, reaffirmed his commitment to unveil Rajiv Gandhi’s statue opposite the Secretariat.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.