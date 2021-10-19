CM inspects progress of Yadadri works

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announcing date for reopening of Yadadri temple

HYDERABAD

19 October 2021 22:34 IST

Suggests modifications/alterations

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gave detailed instructions to the agencies engaged in renovation and beautification of Yadadri temple on Tuesday as the date decided by pontiff Chinna Jeeyar Swamy for inauguration of the renovated and beautified temple is approaching fast.

The Chief Minister visited the Yadadri temple complex and examined the re-construction works on the temple premises and the sanctum sanctorum. He conducted an aerial inspection of the temple complex to ascertain the progress of the works.

Entering the main temple through VIP entrance, he inspected the entrances created by Pembarthy artisans. He stopped at all the viewpoints that were aesthetically designed to show the beautified temple complex.

Advertising

Advertising

He discussed with the officials construction of Gandi Cheruvu, Pushkarini, Kalyana Katta, Deekshaparula Mandapam, and Satyanarayana Vrata Mandapam and explained to his Cabinet colleagues and MLAs how the water bodies were specially designed.

He took a detailed view of the queue lines adorned with Sankhu and Chakram symbols that were made in Indore as well as the gold covering of the main entrance to the sanctum sanctorum. The Narasimha Swamy Kalyana episode was a major feature in the main temple drawn in the Tanjore style of painting. He went around looking at the carvings, relating to Prahlada Charitramu and examined every sculpture of Alwar Mandapam besides inspecting the space for Dhwaja Stambham.

Responding to a request from archakas about sanctioning of house sites to them, Mr. Rao instructed the district Minister and Collector to allot plots to priests and employees in line with the decision taken in the past. Steps should also be taken to ensure that 1,000 sq.ft shops were given free of cost to all those who lost their shops, facilitating construction of the ring road.

A Sudarshana Yaga involving 1,000 ritwiks would be performed under the supervision of Cinna Jeeyar Swamy.