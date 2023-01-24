CM inspects progress of works of new secretariat

January 24, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, seat of State administration, is getting ready for formal inauguration by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on February 17, coinciding with his birthday.

The iconic complex would be inaugurated between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm, the auspicious time suggested by vedic pundits. The inauguration would be preceded by Vaastu puja, Chandi Yagam, Sudarshana yagam and other traditional rituals. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, JD (U) national president Lalan Singh as representative of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and B. R. Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar would be present during the inauguration of the new complex.

The inauguration would be followed by a massive public meeting at Pradade Grounds that would be addressed by these leaders in the afternoon. The iconic complex designed in classical Deccan Kakatiya architectural model and incorporating all aspects of green building norms will have adequate ventilation. Adequate care has been taken to ensure ambience enabling officers and staff to work in close coordination.

The Chief Minister accompanied by Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, senior officials and representatives of the construction agency, inspected the progress of the ongoing works on Tuesday. He spent considerable time in the upcoming complex checking works pertaining to the main entrance and other vantage locations.

Mr. Rao made several suggestions to the construction agency, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which is executing the works, during his visit. He inspected the security arrangements that were being put in place in the complex besides checking the facilities being created at the media centre, canteens, ATMs and banks. He enquired about the progress of works relating to internal roads and landscaping that are nearing completion.

The Chief Minister sought information about the quality of the material including cement that had been used for the iconic complex. He also went round the building that was being constructed for staff in the process besides inspecting the facilities that were being set up for easy movement of persons with disabilities.

He visited the sixth floor of the complex, the floor where the Chief Minister’s Office would be located, to see the arrangements like false ceiling, wood paneling, and AC fittings. He suggested some changes that should be made in the Chief Minister’s chambers and checked the progress of works related to chambers accommodating the Chief Secretary’s office as well as the provisions that were being made in the rooms meant for his advisors.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the quality of works after inspecting flooring works in the chambers as well as conference halls. Mr. Rao was particular about the provision for uninterrupted internet service connection in the secretariat complex and officials concerned explained to him the steps that had been taken to put in place a state-of-the art signal boosting system in this direction.