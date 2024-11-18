CM indulging in empty rhetoric and personal attacks: BJP

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister of Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy has accused the Congress government of resorting to personal attacks and mud-slinging when questioned about its failures in implementing the election eve guarantees and promises.

Addressing a one-day workshop of party office bearers, elected representatives and senior leaders to discuss the party’s strategy to expose the government’s inadequacies here on Monday, Mr. Kishan Reddy charged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of ‘empty rhetoric’ without taking steps to implement a single promise and at the same time pushing the State further into debt by taking more loans.

A special task force has been formed to explore new loans to benefit from commissions while family members of the ruling party functionaries are being encouraged to file tender documents for various contracts in the government, he claimed.

The BJP leader has exhorted the party to get strengthened from the grassroots level to expose the government’s various acts of omission and commission for the next five years and raise issues concerning the people so that it emerges as the alternative. The ongoing organisational polls from the booth level should have representation from vulnerable sections of the society, he said.

Mr. Kishan Reddy has also accused both the Congress and BRS of resorting to ‘low level unethical politics’ with personal attacks instead of allowing a proper debate on issues concerning the people.

Later, Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender and Mahabubnagar MP D.K. Aruna visited the persons arrested for the Lagcherla incident at Sangareddy and expressed their solidarity with them. They accused the CM of behaving like a ‘dictator’ in jailing farmers wanting to protect their lands from acquisition and questioned the government for preventing their visit to the village.

In a separate press meet at the State office, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman has said the Congress government had achieved ‘nothing’ in the last 11 months leading to every section losing confidence in it, including farmers. There have been as many as 1,000 suicides by farmers during the time, he alleged and stated that the Fourth City, Musi project and others are meant to divert people’s attention.