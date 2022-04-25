CM inaugurates renovated Shivalayam on Yadadri

Police detain protesting auto drivers, Basvapur reservoir oustees

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with his wife Shobha inaugurated the renovated temple of Parvatavardhini Ramalingeshwara Swamy Temple atop Yadagirgutta on Monday.

The temple, in the annex of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, was also renovated as part of the redevelopment project.

After he arrived at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Mr. Rao was given a purnakumbh welcome amid Vedic chanting by the priests, and he offered prayers in the sanctum sanctorum. Also present on the occasion were Minister for Endowments A. Indrakaran Reddy and Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy.

As part of maha kumbhabhishekam for the re-dedication of the Shiva temple, he participated in the installation of s patika lingam and its abhishekam.

Other rituals included ashtabandhanam, prana pratishta, pratishtanga homam, aghora mantra homam, kshetrapala baliharanam and installation of the kalasha.

At the yagashala, Mr. Rao and the Ministers performed maha purnahuthi, to complete the temple opening rituals.

Meanwhile, police detention of auto-rickshaw drivers, who had been protesting the temple policy to not allow them to ferry devotees for nearly a month, in the wake of Mr. Rao’s visit on Monday drew criticism.

CPI district secretary Goda Sriramulu condemning police action said arrests and detentions of aggrieved protesters whenever the Chief Minister visits Yadadri would not lead to solutions, but aggravates problems.

He said police confined vocal and protesting auto-rickshaw drivers to Motakondur police station and at the Yadagirigutta high school. Aggrieved oustees of Basvapur reservoir were also detained at Bhuvanagiri rural police station.