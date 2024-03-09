ADVERTISEMENT

CM inaugurates Minority school building in Hyderabad

March 09, 2024 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy receives a painting of his portrait from a student at the inauguration of the Telangana Minority Gurukula College and School building at Ibrahimbagh in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Mohammed Aleemuddin

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated a new building of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society in Hyderabad on Friday. The building will house a school and a junior college.

Mr. Reddy was flanked by Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi, legislators, and Advisor to the Government, Mohammad Ali Shabbir. The CM interacted with students of the TMREIS School & Junior College, Golconda Boys—I, who showcased their projects, such as those that assist the visually challenged and the elderly to cross roads and a model of Chandrayan III. Other students explained the phenomena they learned in school, such as photosynthesis, the functioning of the human body, and certain geological concepts.

Mr. Reddy interacted with students on the ocassion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US