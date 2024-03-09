GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM inaugurates Minority school building in Hyderabad

March 09, 2024 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy receives a painting of his portrait from a student at the inauguration of the Telangana Minority Gurukula College and School building at Ibrahimbagh in Hyderabad on Friday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy receives a painting of his portrait from a student at the inauguration of the Telangana Minority Gurukula College and School building at Ibrahimbagh in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Mohammed Aleemuddin

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated a new building of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society in Hyderabad on Friday. The building will house a school and a junior college.

Mr. Reddy was flanked by Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi, legislators, and Advisor to the Government, Mohammad Ali Shabbir. The CM interacted with students of the TMREIS School & Junior College, Golconda Boys—I, who showcased their projects, such as those that assist the visually challenged and the elderly to cross roads and a model of Chandrayan III. Other students explained the phenomena they learned in school, such as photosynthesis, the functioning of the human body, and certain geological concepts.

Mr. Reddy interacted with students on the ocassion.

