CM inaugurates IDOC, DPO, party office at Nagarkurnool

June 06, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the new Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) and District Police Office (DPO) Complex at Nagarkurnool.

The IDOC (12.3 acres) and residential quarters (5.5 acres) were constructed at a cost of ₹62.2 crore with a built-up area of 1.25 lakh sft and 30,450 sft respectively. Similarly, the police office complex was constructed at a cost of ₹35 crore.

Chief Secretary A. Santi Kumari said about 50 offices would function from the new complex, reducing the legwork in visiting different district offices by people. She stated that the it was 19th IDOC to be inaugurated after reorganisation of districts and two more would be inaugurated soon.

Speaking after inaugurating the IDOC, the Chief Minister said it was with the commitment and hard work of the employees from field level to State offices that Telangana had made enviable progress on many fronts in a matter of just nine years. He asked them to work with the same commitment as still there was a long way to go – “miles and miles to go and smiles and smiles to flow” – to achieve the goals set for golden Telangana.

From drastically bringing down the maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate to implementing the world’s largest eye-screening initiative (‘Kanti Velugu’) to creation of jobs in the information technology and IT-enabled services, Telangana was leading on many fronts. Citing a recent Nasscom report, the Chief Minister said out of every two IT/ITES jobs created in the country during the last year, one had come up in Telangana.

Before that he made District Collector P. Uday Kumar occupy seat in his chambers and wished him the best. Earlier, he inaugurated the district police office complex and made Superintendent of Police K. Manohar occupy seat in his chambers in the presence of Minister for Home Md. Mahamood Ali, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, the Chief Secretary and several elected representatives.

Immediately after arriving at Nagarkurnool in the afternoon, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the district office of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and made district president G. Balaraju occupy seat in his chambers.

