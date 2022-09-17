CM inaugurates Adivasi, Banjara Bhavans

He asks leaders to make them platform for progress of communities

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 17, 2022 18:07 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday inaugurated Adivasi Bhavan and Banjara Bhavan named after adivasi revolutionary leader Kumram Bheem and banjara spiritual leader Sant Sevalal, respectively, in Banjara Hills area constructed at a cost of over ₹43 crore. He also unveiled the busts of the two leaders.

Several legislators of ST communities, Ministers, other elected representatives, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and others were present on the occasion. The Chief Minister along with others paid floral tributes at the busts of the two leaders.

Speaking after inaugurating the Adivasi Bhavan constructed at a cost of about ₹21.5 crore the Chief Minister said “we still have a lot of problems and only the building won’t resolve all issues”. Protection of adivasis, podu lands and their education were among the top agenda issues for the State Government.

He asked the intellectual community to come together and work for the rights of adivasis by making the Adivasi Bhavan a platform.

Later, speaking after the Banjara Bhavan constructed at a cost of about ₹21.7 crore the Chief Minister said banjaras/lambadas were a unique community living with self respect with special attire and lifestyle and they had common spoken language not just across the country but in a few other parts of the world, wherever they had settled.

He stated that a committee officials was on the work to resolve the podu lands issue and suggested that the new facility be a platform to work for the uplift and development of the community. He told the community leaders to have task forces and different cells to work for different sections of the community.

