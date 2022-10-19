CM in Delhi and Ministers in Munugode leaving governance in lurch: Ponnala

ADVERTISEMENT

Former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah criticised the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao accusing him of camping in New Delhi while his ministers were busy in camp politics in Munugode leaving the administration to its fate.

Mr. Lakshmaiah asked the Chief Minister to explain the purpose of his New Delhi visit or else it would be construed that it was to settle some deals in which his family members’ names cropped up. He said people expect the CM to take up issues of Telangana with the Centre while sitting in Delhi rather than politicking with his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) plans.

“Have you taken up the issues of reorganisation bill with the Centre,” he asked and alleged that this was the real face of KCR who doesn’t care for the state but his personal issues. He said people were watching how public money was being wasted through special flights for him and officials to go to New Delhi. Now he has bought his own aircraft. “Nothing more can be expected from the CM who doesn’t go to Secretariat and is confined to his farmhouse for weeks,” he alleged.

Hails Kharge’s win

Hailing Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge’s win as AICC president, he said the election showed how the party believes in democracy. A dalit heading the party started with Jagjivan Ram and now Mr Kharge has been elected.

Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said BJP elects its president through sealed cover while Congress upholds democracy at every level. He hoped that Mr. Kharge will give more opportunities for youngsters in the party and that their only aim would be to bring back the party to power.