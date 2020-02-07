CM heads panel for info commissioners

The State government has set in motion the process for the selection of Information Commissioners for the Telangana State Information Commission.
The Government announced constitution of three-member select committee for recommending the candidates for appointment as the Information Commissioners. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be the chairperson of the select committee. MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, leader of the single largest group in the Opposition benches of the Legislative Assembly, and Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy were named members of the committee, according to the orders issued on Thursday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.