CM heads panel for info commissioners

MIM floor leader in Assembly is another member

The State government has set in motion the process for the selection of Information Commissioners for the Telangana State Information Commission.

The Government announced constitution of three-member select committee for recommending the candidates for appointment as the Information Commissioners. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be the chairperson of the select committee. MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, leader of the single largest group in the Opposition benches of the Legislative Assembly, and Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy were named members of the committee, according to the orders issued on Thursday.

