CM has enough time for Delhi visits, no time for farmers: KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has criticised Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his repeated visits to New Delhi to deal with Congress party affairs, even as “several farmers are left disappointed due to non-receipt of crop loan waiver” for various reasons.

In a statement on Friday, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that while the Chief Minister did not have time to reassure farmers who did not get the loan waiver benefit, he regularly visits Delhi to discuss the party affairs and does not attend to the needs of the State Government. His 20 visits to the national capital during the last eight months was ample proof of it, the BRS leader pointed out.

He alleged that the Chief Minister neglected farmers though they were the ones who supported the Congress the most. “The Chief Minister allotted most of his time to please the party high command,” he said and sought to know from Mr. Reddy as to what benefit people of Telangana had derived from his frequent visits to Delhi.

Mr. Rama Rao reminded the Chief Minister that he had made umpteen promises to the farming community but lack of sincerity in fulfilling/implementing them was denying the benefits to farmers.

Citing crop loan waiver as a major example, the BRS leader said it was the responsibility of the Chief Minister to ensure that he kept the promise of loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh each to every farmer as assured before the State Assembly elections in 2023.

He suggested that the Chief Minister’s focus was required on the State, its people and fulfilling all the pre-poll promises instead of settling the party affairs.

