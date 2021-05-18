CM hailed for medical college decision

Hailing the decision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to set up a medical college along with a nursing college in the district headquarters town of Kothagudem, a host of ruling TRS leaders offered “palabhishekam” to the portrait of Mr. Rao in Bhadrachalam town on Tuesday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with several other elected representatives of the TRS participated in the programme held as per the COVID-19 norms in the temple town.

Speaking at a review meeting on COVID-19 control measures held at Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector’s office, the Minister said the Chief Minister’s decision to set up a medical college along with a nursing college in Kothagudem will help create more opportunities for medical and paramedical education.

The move will also pave the way for establishment of a 1000-bed hospital thereby further strengthening the healthcare services in far-flung areas of the tribal populated district.

Taking a dig at the Centre for allegedly meting out a raw deal to the State in sanction of government medical colleges under a Centrally-sponsored scheme, he hailed the Chief Minister’s decision to establish six medical colleges one each in Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Wanaparthy and Mancherial.

He appreciated Collector M. V. Reddy for constantly monitoring the COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

The district’s COVID-19 test positive rate was below 10 % which is much lower than in several other districts, he noted, underlining the need for collective efforts to combat the coronavirus.