CM, Guv condoled actor Jamuna’s demise

January 27, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao expressed condolences on the demise of popular film actress, Filmfare awardee and former MP Jamuna.

In a condolence message here on Friday, Mr. Rao said the passing away of Jamuna was a big loss to the film industry. The Chief Minister remembered the memories of Jamuna who acted in hundreds of films as a first-generation actress and emerged as Telugu’s favourite star.

He said it was remarkable that Jamuna, who acted in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada and also in Hindi films, won the people’s hearts as a popular actress and also rendered public service as a Member of the Parliament. He conveyed his deepest condolences to bereaved family members.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan condoled the death of veteran Telugu actress Jamuna. The Governor conveyed her heartfelt condolences to Jamuna’s family and prayed the Almighty to give her family the strength and fortitude to bear with this irreparable loss.

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Telugu star Chiranjeevi, Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan and several other film personalities condoled the demise of Jamuna.

Jamuna was known as ‘Satyabhama’ of the silver screen and the roles played by her symbolized self-confidence and women empowerment, Venkaiah Naidu said.

Jamuna had won acclaim in South Indian languages and also in Hindi, Mr. Kishan Reddy tweeted.

In his condolence message, Chiranjeevi said, though Jamuna’s mother tongue was Kannada, she acted in many successful films and created a lasting impression in the hearts of Telugu people.