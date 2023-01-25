ADVERTISEMENT

CM greets people on the eve of Republic Day

January 25, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

‘Goals of the Constitution could be achieved through effective governance ensuring equality’

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the cherished goals of the Constitution will be accomplished through effective governance ensuring equality.

The Chief Minister extended greetings to people on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, the day when the Constitution came into force, on Thursday. He said January 26 was a day of celebration for people as constitutional governance had come into force with the country being declared a sovereign democratic republic.

He said the people of the country would always remember the efforts of the authors of the Constitution, the largest on the world. The main characteristic of the Constitution was unity in diversity, he said, describing the country as a bouquet of diverse cultures, traditions and languages. The country would move forward on the path of progress and welfare when the federal spirit continued to prevail and justice, freedom, equality and brotherhood remained main pillars of governance.

