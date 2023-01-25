HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

CM greets people on the eve of Republic Day

‘Goals of the Constitution could be achieved through effective governance ensuring equality’

January 25, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the cherished goals of the Constitution will be accomplished through effective governance ensuring equality.

The Chief Minister extended greetings to people on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, the day when the Constitution came into force, on Thursday. He said January 26 was a day of celebration for people as constitutional governance had come into force with the country being declared a sovereign democratic republic.

He said the people of the country would always remember the efforts of the authors of the Constitution, the largest on the world. The main characteristic of the Constitution was unity in diversity, he said, describing the country as a bouquet of diverse cultures, traditions and languages. The country would move forward on the path of progress and welfare when the federal spirit continued to prevail and justice, freedom, equality and brotherhood remained main pillars of governance.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.