ADVERTISEMENT

CM greets people on the eve of Bakrid

June 28, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

‘Bakrid signifies the importance of sacrifices for public good’

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that Bakrid conveys the message that the well being of society will be accomplished only when people are ready to make sacrifices for the common good and sacrifices will be significant when the benefits are shared equally among people.

The Chief Minister greeted the people on the eve of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) on Thursday and said Bakrid inculcates great qualities of devotion, sacrifice, compassion and faith in people. The State gave equal respect to all religious beliefs and traditions. Telangana was continuing the spiritual tradition by safeguarding “ganga Jamuna tehjeeb” so that people of all communities lived together in peace.

The State was implementing secular spiritual action plan that was a role model for the entire country. The Government had been implementing a slew of schemes for the development and welfare of Muslim minorities. The Chief Minister wished that all people prospered with peace and happiness.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US