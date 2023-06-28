HamberMenu
CM greets people on the eve of Bakrid

‘Bakrid signifies the importance of sacrifices for public good’

June 28, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that Bakrid conveys the message that the well being of society will be accomplished only when people are ready to make sacrifices for the common good and sacrifices will be significant when the benefits are shared equally among people.

The Chief Minister greeted the people on the eve of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) on Thursday and said Bakrid inculcates great qualities of devotion, sacrifice, compassion and faith in people. The State gave equal respect to all religious beliefs and traditions. Telangana was continuing the spiritual tradition by safeguarding “ganga Jamuna tehjeeb” so that people of all communities lived together in peace.

The State was implementing secular spiritual action plan that was a role model for the entire country. The Government had been implementing a slew of schemes for the development and welfare of Muslim minorities. The Chief Minister wished that all people prospered with peace and happiness.

