CM greets people on New Year

December 31, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said that our lives will be validated creative through qualitative resolution by reviewing the past, analysing the present and appropriating the present conditions. On the occasion of New Year (2023), he extended greetings to the people of Telangana as well as the country.

Youth should frame their own specific goals and move forward to achieve their ambitions. The Chief Minister reiterated that one can be successful in achieving goals when they have right attitude towards life and willpower.

Despite facing hurdles, problems and discrimination, Mr. KCR said that the Telangana’s growth trajectory stood as a role model for all and perfect example to the country.

The Chief Minister said that within no time, Telangana State became a role model for the country in terms of development and welfare. He wished the new year of 2023 will pave the way to bring in qualitative growth in the lives of people of Telangana and the new year stands as the beginning of a new people politics and governance in the country. He hoped that people will live more happy and healthy with new hopes and goals in 2023. Mr. KCR advised people to celebrate the New Year celebrations peacefully.