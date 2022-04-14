CM greets people on Mahavir Jayanthi
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has extended greeting on the birth anniversary of Vardhaman Mahavir, the god of Jain community on Thursday. The Chief Minister said that noble teachings of Mahavir had brought new inspiration to the India society. Mahavir’s teachings also helped lead a disciplined life, he added.
