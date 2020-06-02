CM greets Governor on her birthday

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and conveyed birthday wishes to her.

Chief Minister went to Raj Bhavan on Tuesday morning and presented a bouquet to the Governor and wished that she should lead a healthy and long life.

The Governor too conveyed her wishes to the Chief Minister on the occasion of the State Formation Day. She said she was happy that her birthday and State’s Formation Day were on the same day. She said it was destiny that she became Governor of a State which was formed on June 2, the day she was born.

On this occasion, issues pertaining to the State formation came up between the CM and the Governor. The Governor said that after the movement for independence of the country, movement for the Telangana statehood would remain the longest struggle in the country.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said that so many people had given up their lives for the formation of Telangana State. He said it was only after paying tributes to the martyrs, the National flag was hoisted to celebrate the State Formation Day.

Rajya Sabha members K. Keshav Rao, K. R. Suresh Reddy, Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Advisor Anurag Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, ACB DG Purnachandra Rao, Hyderabad City Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, GHMC Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, MLAs Jeevan Reddy, Nagender, Rythu Bandhu State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLCs Karne Prabhakar, Srinivas Reddy, Planning Commission Vice Chairman Vinod Kumar, chairmen of different State corporations Gadari Bala Mallu, Mareddy Srinivas Reddy accompanied the Chief Minister to Raj Bhavan to greet the Governor.