CM getting frustrated with his govt’s failures following BRS exposures: KTR

HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his government have failed on all fronts and he has become desperate for a turn of events for the better. He is getting frustrated following thorough exposure by BRS on his failures and corruption in the government, alleged Mr. Rao.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he thanked all the BRS leaders and social media warriors for their efforts to highlight the government failures. “What we saw for the last two days was just the beginning of a long drawn battle of political vendetta. Many more trials and tribulations will follow in the days ahead,” he said.

Mr. Rao asked the party leaders to brace themselves for vicious personal attacks, conspiracies, fake propaganda and outright lies peddled as facts. They could see cases being filed, vilification through deep fake technology and lots of nonsense through paid artistes. BJP, Congress, TDP and their paid social media trolls would gang up to target BRS, he alleged.

“Let’s not be surprised, confused or deterred by their malicious actions. Don’t let them distract you. Let’s focus on the good fight for the people and be resolute in exposing their corruption, incompetence and hypocrisy,” Mr. Rama Rao said asking the party leaders to hold the ruling party functionaries, particularly those in the government, accountable for failure in implementing the six guarantees and over 400 promises.

Separately, another leader of the party, T. Harish Rao, has stated that registration of new companies had declined drastically after the Congress taking over the reigns of the State. Development in Telangana is getting questionable with the sharp decline in the employment opportunities. Quoting a report of the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Rao said on Tuesday that compared to 2023-24, the registration of new companies had declined badly during July-September quarter of 2024-25.