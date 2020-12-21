CM gets vacancy position right

21 December 2020 00:43 IST

19,400 vacancies in police department alone

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao seemed to be dot on when he announced a few days ago that about 50,000 plus vacancies are likely to arise when a headcount of existing staff strength in government service was made After Mr. Rao asked officials to ferret out information about vacancy position in all departments, the General Administration and Finance officials met the secretaries and HODs of almost all departments in the last three days and arrived at a figure of 40,000. The number could touch 50,000 plus when an exhaustive list is prepared.

It was said the Police Department with 19,400 vacancies topped the list so far followed by teachers - 5,000, Revenue - 4,500, Health - 3,500 and Power - 3,000. A clearer picture would emerge when Mr. Rao peruses the report in a week or ten days and hopefully announces issue of job notification.

A novel support Advertising Advertising to farmers’ stir

When many ruling party and opposition legislators and Members of Parliament from Telangana have restricted their protest to the three farm laws enacted by the Union government a few months back to statements, TRS legislator from Gadwal, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, has chosen a unique way to register his opposition to the farm laws.

Mr. Krishnamohan Reddy has been visiting villages in his constituency for over a week now collecting rice, a fist-full each from every household, from people. The legislator stated that he would send the rice collected in his constituency to farmers protesting outside Delhi against the new Acts for over three weeks now, as they have been getting voluntary supplies mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Back to CARD

The State government has announced its decision to revert to registrations through the CARD (Computer-aided Administration of Revenue Department) at least for the time being.

The development follows the technical and legal issues that cropped up in the implementation of online processes through Dharani portal and registrations will be undertaken through the old process from Monday.

The release issued by the Chief Secretary’s office mentioned in detail about the sequence of events since the launch of slot booking for registrations on Dec. 11 till the decision to revert to the previous systems. But it failed to give clarity on whether or not the discretionary powers at various levels that brought bad reputation to the old system will continue.

Practice what you preach

The State government has no doubt succeeded in supplying clean and safe drinking water through its flagship programme, Mission Bhagiratha, to majority of households. And, the officials concerned are leaving no stone unturned to promote the success story.

In the process, officials associated with the project are stressing on the use of Mission Bhagiratha water at all the official meetings so as to send a strong message to people, and bottles with the MB label have also been launched.

But, doubts are being raised on the effectiveness of the campaign as these bottles are seldom seen in the pictures of the official meetings released to the media which show bottles of the branded packaged drinking water on the tables of the officials.

(N. Rahul, B. Chandrashekhar, M. Rajeev)