CM for speeding up Yadadri temple works

Holds meeting with CS, architects

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday discussed with officials finishing touches to be given to reconstruction work at Yadadri temple in view of its reopening shortly.

Asking them to speed up the final works before the deadline, he discussed with them precautions to be taken and the action plan for giving a sacred ornamental look to the temple. He held a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, temple architect Anand Sai, architect Madhusudhan and other officials for a feedback on the progress of work in the aftermath of his recent visit to the temple when he left several directions on completion of the project, a release said.

With regard to giving an aesthetic look to the site of queue of devotees, he said the 350 ft-long pathway should be adorned with brass designs. The officials presented to him four models of `kalash’ (metal pots) to be placed all along the pathway, of which he selected one of them. He wanted a compound wall on the northern side of the temple to be demolished for the construction of pathway. It should be completed by April 15. He also wanted brass designs for lamp posts, their pedestals and the compound wall.

Enquiring about a Shiva temple within the precincts, he wanted brass tridents to be erected on the compound walls. After demolition of the compound wall, the area should be cordoned off with grills and railings for a better view of the temple from outside. The temple should appear an iconic structure viewed from 360 degrees.

The trident should be erected all along the Shiva temple like the Sudershan chakra at Brahmotsavam. The temple elevation should be embossed with chariot.

He wanted illumination of either side of compound wall to be constructed around Vishnu Pushkarini hills. An 80 ft lamp post should be constructed at the centre of the lawn.

He appreciated the construction of `addala mandapam’ (mirror hall) and said post-reconstruction the temple will stand out for its exclusive attributes among all temples of the world. The entire temple complex to be build with black stone will be unique. Lakhs of devotees will visit the temple after its reopening, he said.

He was given a demonstration of lighting at the temple complex and surrounding areas in night hours.