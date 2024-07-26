ADVERTISEMENT

CM for permanent resolution of Dharani problems  

Published - July 26, 2024 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials directed to see that new problems did not crop up with changes proposed in the portal

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials concerned to work out modalities to permanently resolve the problems that arose as a result of the Dharani portal.

The Chief Minister wanted an in-depth study to be conducted into the issue to ensure that new problems did not crop up while effecting changes in the portal’s functioning. The Chief Minister made the comments during a review meeting with senior officials and team constituted to study Dharani problems on Friday.

Mr. Revanth Reddy was particular that the officials concerned elicit people’s views on the changes proposed in the portal. He felt the need to convene an all-party meeting so that views of the political parties could be taken before preparing comprehensive legislation relating to the RoR Act.

The Chief Minister said he was prepared to hold a debate in the Legislative assembly if need be before drafting the Act.

