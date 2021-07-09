CM for expeditious steps to fill posts

HYDERABAD

09 July 2021 19:19 IST

Focus on 50,000 posts through direct recruitment in the first phase

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the officials concerned to initiate process for recruitment to fill posts in the government.

The officials in the first phase should focus on recruitment for 50,000 posts in different departments and steps in this direction should be initiated at the earliest. The second phase should focus on recruitment for posts falling vacant on account of promotions.

The Chief Minister’s instructions follow the approval to the new zonal system by the President of India paving the way for implementation of 95% reservation to local candidates. The State government had issued orders for publication of the Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Amendment Order- 2021 in the next gazette after its publication in the gazette issued by the Union Home Ministry.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister said the recruitment process adopted by the governments in the erstwhile united State was full of lapses. The government had therefore focused on introduction of new zonal system for ensuring jobs to locals thereby fulfilling their aspirations. The new zonal system designed after thorough scientific process was, however, delayed because of the delays that took place in the Centre giving its approval.

But the hurdles had been cleared after the recent Presidential assent to the new system. It was estimated that there were 50,000 vacancies in different categories that should be filled through direct recruitment and steps would be initiated to fill them first. This would be followed by filling vacancies caused due to promotions, the process for which had been initiated by the government in different departments.

The officials concerned were asked to prepare a comprehensive report on the vacancies’ position and submit it to the State Cabinet. Government’s chief advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and others attended the meeting.