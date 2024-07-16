GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM for drone survey to identify open area in forest lands  

Steps should be taken to encourage cultivation of fruit bearing plantations in these open lands

Published - July 16, 2024 07:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has advised the Forest Department officials to take up a drone survey to identify open area in forest lands.

Steps should be taken to conduct fertility tests of these lands and plantation of fruit-bearing trees in the open areas should be taken up based on the reports. The officials should examine the Chettu-Patta (pattas for trees) taken up by the government headed by former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao in this regard. The responsibility of protecting the fruit-bearing trees should be entrusted to tribals so that it could become a source of revenue for them and prevent monkeys entering into urban areas.

The Forest department supervise the process and steps should also be taken to cultivate date palms along the canal bunds and water bodies to help toddy tappers. Officials were directed to prepare a comprehensive action plan to develop eco-tourism in the forest area abutting Vikarabad. Steps should also be taken to encourage cultivation of fruit bearing trees in podu lands by providing incentives to tribals.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Survey of the environment / survey / eco-tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.