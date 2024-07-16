CM for drone survey to identify open area in forest lands  

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has advised the Forest Department officials to take up a drone survey to identify open area in forest lands.

Steps should be taken to conduct fertility tests of these lands and plantation of fruit-bearing trees in the open areas should be taken up based on the reports. The officials should examine the Chettu-Patta (pattas for trees) taken up by the government headed by former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao in this regard. The responsibility of protecting the fruit-bearing trees should be entrusted to tribals so that it could become a source of revenue for them and prevent monkeys entering into urban areas.

The Forest department supervise the process and steps should also be taken to cultivate date palms along the canal bunds and water bodies to help toddy tappers. Officials were directed to prepare a comprehensive action plan to develop eco-tourism in the forest area abutting Vikarabad. Steps should also be taken to encourage cultivation of fruit bearing trees in podu lands by providing incentives to tribals.