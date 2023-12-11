CM for crediting of Rythu Bandhu amounts into farmers’ accounts 

December 11, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials of the Finance and Agriculture departments to start crediting the assured amounts under the Rythu Bandhu scheme into the farmers’ accounts from Monday.

The Chief Minister who reviewed the functioning of the Agriculture department with senior officials on Monday discussed about the implementation of Rythu Bandhu, farmers’ investment support scheme, with senior officials. He ordered the officials concerned to start depositing the assistance into the accounts of farmers with immediate effect.

Interestingly, the Congress which came to power on the basis of six guarantees including ₹15,000 an acre investment support to farmers did not take any decision on extension of the assistance from ₹10,000 an acre to ₹15,000. The assurance would entail an additional burden of over ₹7,000 crore on the State exchequer at a time when the scope for raising additional resources appears to be remote.

The more than three-hour meeting for assessing the situation on the Agriculture front has decided to extend the investment support to farmers irrespective of the financial situation on the State. The Chief Minister’s decision would mean that the Rythu Bandhu of the previous BRS government would continue for some more time.

The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to prepare action plan pertaining to waiver of crop loans up to ₹ 2 lakh availed of by farmers. Mr. Revanth Reddy directed the officials concerned to rechristen the Praja Darbar (people’s assembly) as Praja Vani (people’s voice) and this would be held at the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan (Pragathi Bhavan in the past) every Tuesday and Friday. Applications would be received from the people from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and orders had been issued to ensure separate queue lines for differently abled and women.

The Chief Minister who reviewed the situation arising out of the reports relating to use of drugs in the State directed the officials concerned to take stringent measures to curb the menace. At a separate review, the Chief Minister wanted appointment of full time director for the Anti Narcotics Bureau besides strengthening the vigilance mechanism. Steps should be taken to see that adequate funds were allocated to the bureau in addition to providing required facilities.