CM for comprehensive study of procedure to be to adopted for BC caste census

Published - September 25, 2024 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Assures government’s full support to the BC commission in this regard

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has exhorted the Backward Classes Commission to undertake a comprehensive study of the procedure to be adopted for enumerating BCs in the State.

The Chief Minister wanted the Commission members to study the process followed in other States for caste enumeration if need be. Mr. Revanth Reddy gave the directions when the BC commission chairman G. Niranjan and members headed by TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud called on him on Wednesday.

The committee discussed about the modalities that should be adopted for taking up BC caste census with the Chief Minister seeking his views on the issue. Mr. Revanth Reddy directed the Commission to start the exercise at the earliest so that it could be completed in a time-bound manner. He assured the State government’s full support to ensure that enumeration of BCs was completed expeditiously.

