GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM for comprehensive study of procedure to be to adopted for BC caste census

Assures government’s full support to the BC commission in this regard

Published - September 25, 2024 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has exhorted the Backward Classes Commission to undertake a comprehensive study of the procedure to be adopted for enumerating BCs in the State.

The Chief Minister wanted the Commission members to study the process followed in other States for caste enumeration if need be. Mr. Revanth Reddy gave the directions when the BC commission chairman G. Niranjan and members headed by TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud called on him on Wednesday.

The committee discussed about the modalities that should be adopted for taking up BC caste census with the Chief Minister seeking his views on the issue. Mr. Revanth Reddy directed the Commission to start the exercise at the earliest so that it could be completed in a time-bound manner. He assured the State government’s full support to ensure that enumeration of BCs was completed expeditiously.

Published - September 25, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Caste / Socio Economic And Caste Census

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.