CM for committees to oversee implementation of Indiramma housing scheme

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials of the Housing Department to constitute committees to oversee the implementation of the Indiramma Housing Scheme, the scheme for weaker sections announced by the Congress Government, before Dasara.

He wanted guidelines for the constitution of committees at ward, mandal or town, constituency and district level to be prepared within two days. Steps should be taken to allot houses to all eligible families. The CM gave these instructions during a review meeting on Indiramma houses with senior officials on Wednesday.

He lamented that Telangana was lagging behind in securing housing units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) while other States were able to get approval for lakhs of houses. Steps should be taken to see that Telangana secures maximum allocation in the next phase under the PMAY. Simultaneously, efforts should be made to ensure release of dues pending to the State under the scheme.

Officials were directed to provide necessary information to the Centre on the housing scheme and update data from time to time.

The CM was told that commencement of construction of large-scale housing units under Indiramma housing scheme could result in shortage of engineering staff. Mr. Reddy responded swiftly by asking officials to take up recruitments on outsourcing basis if need be.

He directed the officials to auction the blocks and units constructed under the Rajiv Swagruha scheme, which were not under use at present as keeping such units under the possession of the government without any utility value was not appropriate.

2-BHK units

Mr. Reddy asked the officials as to why housing units under 2-BHK scheme were not allotted to eligible beneficiaries even after the completion of the selection process and directed them to ensure speedy allotment.

Steps should be taken to provide basic amenities in the blocks and units constructed under Rajiv Swagruha scheme before handing them over to the eligible beneficiaries. Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, CMO principal secretary V. Seshadri, Housing Department secretary Jyoti Buddha Prakash and other senior officials were present.