CM for Cabinet post to leader from Mudiraj community

May 02, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - SIDDIPET

In its effort to garner support for Congress candidate from Medak LS constituency Neelam Mudiraj, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has pledged to offer a Cabinet berth to a leader from the community, and also bring a change in the reservation category from BC (D) to BC (A).

However, he cautioned voters in Siddipet Assembly constituency against supporting BRS candidate P. Venkatarami Reddy, the former District Collector of Siddipet, alleging that his business interests would further exacerbate hardships if he wins.

As part of the election campaign on Thursday, Mr. Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Minister Konda Surekha, Congress in-charge for Medak Lok Sabha constituency, M. Kodandaram, president of the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), and other Congress leaders, addressed a rally at the old bus stand in town on Thursday.

He alleged that the BRS candidate had illegally acquired thousands of acres of land for real estate ventures in and around Hyderabad. The CM questioned BRS’ decision to nominate a non-local as candidate for the Medak seat, likening Mr. Venkatrami Reddy to a “land-grabbing serpent”.

He also targeted Siddipet MLA Harish Rao and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing them of harassing Congress members, who sought to contest local body elections during BRS rule. He reiterated that Mr. Harish Rao would have to let go of his MLA seat by August 15.

Mr. Revanth Reddy urged voters to ensure the victory of Mr. Neelam Madhu Mudiraj for the welfare of BCs, and slammed the BJP government for its failure to set up the Bayyaram steel factory, Kazipet coach factory, and others promised under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014. He stated that the Modi government had only provided a ‘Gaadida Guddu’ to the people of Telangana during their 10-year rule.

