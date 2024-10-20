CM following BRS govt. footsteps on unemployed youth issues: Kishan Reddy

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been following the policies akin to that of the BRS Government against unemployed youth by resorting to police lathi-charge when they have been demanding changes in the Group I Mains examination, charged Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at the State BJP office, Mr. Reddy stated that the Chief Minister made a big talk near Ashok Nagar library supporting the cause of the jobless youth but has been singing a different tune now. Instead of having discussions with the agitating youth, he has been adopting a harsh line, he alleged.

“BRS and Congress are the same regarding policies and on change in the working of the TG Public Service Commission leading to unrest among the youth,” he said.

No talks with protesting youth

There are several apprehensions about GO 29 and the government should have talks with the protesting youth to assure them instead of resorting to strong-arm tactics. It also could be another tactic of the Congress Government to divert the people’s attention from its failure to implement the six guarantees, he said.

Mr. Kishan Reddy also accused the government of adopting “anti-Hindu” policies by acting tough on DJs during major festivals, but being lenient on other places of worship that have blaring loudspeakers from dawn to dusk.

He also questioned why the police could not keep a check on hate speech programmes conducted under the guise of “motivational lectures”, which led to the desecration of a temple in Secunderabad. The police had thrashed those protesting after the incident instead of taking action against the perpetrators, he added.

