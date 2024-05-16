CM focusses on resolution of pending bifurcation issues with AP

With his busy schedule of campaigning for the just concluded Lok Sabha elections coming to an end, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has focussed his attention on resolving the issues with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh pending since bifurcation of the State on June 2, 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

He directed the officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive report on the allotment of employees and apportionment of assets and liabilities as well as other pending issues. Close to 10 years after bifurcation of the erstwhile united State, apportionment of Schedule IX and X institutions was not completed and there was no unanimity between the two States on several issues. Apportionment of pending power dues between the two States remained unresolved.

In this background, the Chief Minister discussed with the officials the efforts made to resolve the pending issues as well as the action plan that should be adopted in the coming days. Mr. Revanth Reddy wanted the officials to ensure the resolution of pending issues like the transfer of employees and the focus should be on ending the impasse over the issues which had the mutual consent of the two Telugu States. Officials were directed to ensure that solutions to the issues in which the two States were at loggerheads were evolved keeping in view the interests of Telangana.

With Hyderabad ceasing to exist as the common capital of the two Telugu States after June 1 in line with the AP Reorganisation Act, the Chief Minister wanted the officials to take possession of the buildings including the Lake View Guest House after June 2, Telangana formation day.

Cabinet meeting

The Chief Minister asked the officials to convene a meeting of the State Council of Ministers to discuss about the pending bifurcation issues. The meeting would also feature a discussion about the crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh as well as procurement of foodgrain and agricultural action plan that should be adopted for the forthcoming Kharif season. He enquired about the progress of the procurement of foodgrain and directed the officials to see that farmers were not inconvenienced in the process.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.