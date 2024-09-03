CM fetes police who provided relief to stranded railway passengers

District police personnel were felicitated by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Director General of Police (DGP) for their swift response to a flood-related emergency. The Chief Minister felicitated Seerole Sub Inspector Ch. Nagesh for playing a key role in relocating 40 families trapped due to floods in Seetharam Thanda of Mahabubabad district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CM also honoured Rural CI Sarvayya and Town CI Devender, who coordinated the transfer of 5,300 passengers from the railway stations at Kesamudram to Kazipet after the railway track was washed away by floodwaters.

Meanwhile, Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool police officials were appreciated for successful rescue of 10 individuals of the Chenchu tribe from Dindi River waters in a joint operation with the Fire department.

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint family from Gonaboinapally village, including Jalla Guruvaiah, 70, his wife Niranjamma, 60, and three sons — Jalla Bayyanna, 35, Jalla Satyaiah, 20, and Jalla Chinna Papaiah, 30, along with Papaiah’s wife Yadamma and children 20, Anjali, 5, Akhila, 3, Shiva, 16 and an infant were stranded in the floodwaters of the Dindi River.

The families were safely transported to a secure location, where they received necessary medical attention and relief materials. In addition, Medak’s Quick Response Team (QRT) along with village youth saved 45-year-old Ramavath Nandu from being swept away by floodwaters.

The incident was reported when Nandu was trying to cross a bridge near the Gundlavagu stream. According to the police chief, he managed to hold onto a rock in the stream noticing which Home Guard Mahesh and two youth rescued him with a rope.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.